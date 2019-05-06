Quiz launches 37-piece collection with Mummy Diaries star Samantha Faiers

Quiz has teamed up with Only Way is Essex and Mummy Diaries star Samantha Faiers for a new 37-piece collection consiting of a selection of midi dresses, playsuits, mini dresses and short suits.

Bold colours and statement prints are at the heart of the range, which features an array of pink polka dot, royal blue tie dye, lemon and floral and coral. Shot in Sicily, the brand said its campaign “channels the bright, beautiful colours of its surroundings with mix of on-trend, casual and occasion wear pieces to see you through the summer.”

“We are thrilled to have worked with Samantha on this 37-piece collection,” Said Quiz chief commercial officer, Sheraz Ramzan, in a statement “The collection epitomises the Quiz brand with easy to wear, glamorous look and are summer staples for any occasion.”

Faiers added: "I’m very happy to be collaborating with Quiz - they were great to work with and I feel that the collection really does have something for everyone. My favourite piece is the tie dye maxi dress, it's the perfect day-to-night holiday outfit."

The collection will launch on 9 May in-store and online, with prices starting from 14.99 pounds and sizes ranging from 6-18.