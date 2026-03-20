Radiant Earth: The 2028 colour trend spotted on the catwalk

In a broader context, the two companies said the selection was reflective of a customer increasingly prioritising thriving over survival, particularly in the backdrop of prolonged global disruption. As such, the colour serves as a “decisive shift away from fleeting emotions toward enduring stability”, offering a “resolute path forward”.
While WGSN has already positioned the colour as complementary to natural materials, it has also highlighted a versatility, suggesting that its use could warm up machined surfaces with sleek finishes. Indeed, the breadth of Radiant Tone has already been explored at length on the runways.
From haute couture to menswear, and from casual dressing to more opulent fashion, Radiant Earth proves its adaptability as both a statement colour and a subtle foundation. The tone also extends into accessories, where it adds a rich, grounded accent. Here is how the shade has been put to use in collections past:
Spotted on the catwalk: the burnt orange 2028 colour trend Radiant Earth