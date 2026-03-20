Radiant Earth: The 2028 colour trend spotted on the catwalk

Radiant Earth was revealed as the Colour of the Year for 2028 by WGSN and Coloro earlier this week. The shade, a warm, earthy orange, was described by the trend forecasting platforms as a “reliable yet assertive neutral”.

In a broader context, the two companies said the selection was reflective of a customer increasingly prioritising thriving over survival, particularly in the backdrop of prolonged global disruption. As such, the colour serves as a “decisive shift away from fleeting emotions toward enduring stability”, offering a “resolute path forward”.

While WGSN has already positioned the colour as complementary to natural materials, it has also highlighted a versatility, suggesting that its use could warm up machined surfaces with sleek finishes. Indeed, the breadth of Radiant Tone has already been explored at length on the runways.

From haute couture to menswear, and from casual dressing to more opulent fashion, Radiant Earth proves its adaptability as both a statement colour and a subtle foundation. The tone also extends into accessories, where it adds a rich, grounded accent. Here is how the shade has been put to use in collections past:

Spotted on the catwalk: the burnt orange 2028 colour trend Radiant Earth

Womenswear

Radiant Earth spotted at Zimmermann SS26 - Ready to Wear, Dries Van Noten FW26 - Ready to Wear & Victoria Beckham FW26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Radiant Earth spotted at Julie Kegels FW26 - Ready to Wear, That Concept Store FW26 - Ready to Wear, Imane Ayissi SS26 - Haute Couture & Anthropologie FW26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Radiant Earth spotted at Imane Ayissi SS26 - Haute Couture, Chanel SS26 - Ready to Wear & Shushu/Tong SS26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Radiant Earth spotted at Credits: Lino Villaventura SS26 - Ready to Wear, Chanel OFF26 Pre-Fall Women, Weider Silveiro SS26 - Ready to Wear ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Menswear

Radiant Earth spotted at Saint Laurent FW26 Menswear, Niccolò Pasqualetti FW26 - Ready to Wear & Kiton FW26 - Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Radiant Earth spotted at Dries Van Noten FW26 - Menswear & Dries Van Noten FW26 - Menswear & Soshiotsuki FW26 - Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Radiant Earth at Christopher John Rogers FW26 - Ready to Wear, Paul Smith FW26 - Menswear & Saint Laurent SS26 - Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Accessories

Radiant Earth spotted at Balenciaga SS26 - Ready to Wear, La DoubleJ OFF26 - Pre-Fall Women & Lacoste SS26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight