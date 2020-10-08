  • Home
  • Radley London launches collection with sustainable materials
Fashion

By Huw Hughes

27 minutes ago

British handbag and accessories brand Radley London has launched a new collection with a sustainable focus.

The Finsbury Park Collection is created with sustainable and non-leather materials, including recycled nylon made from plastic bottles and water-based polyurethane (PU).

The collection features several iconic silhouettes from the brand including backpacks, tote bags, cross bodies and bum bags - all finished with signature details, including the new Radley London key fob and recycled geo-print lining.

Prices range from 118 - 178 dollars.