Raghavendera Rathore opens Gurukul institute for design

Raghavendra Rathore, the fashion designer known for offering a touch of royalty to his customers with his bespoke ensembles has set up Gurukul School of Design in Jaipur. The institute will help students gain insights on how to build a brand via modern communication skills, emphasise the business hemisphere so that design students can read balance sheets and more importantly value the immense knowledge of our heritage and the rich resources.

The Gurukul School of Design teaches the value of culture through its interpretation of the Gurukul way of life, imparts specialised knowledge to students to become entrepreneurs as soon as they graduate. The curriculum that has been designed by Rathore himself along with international and local experts and stresses the deeper maturity of design, the ability to visualise and market a creative idea with modern communication tools, the business acumen behind the idea and most importantly via the Gurukul way of life.

The course will span four years. The location of the campus in Jaipur will give students immediate access to handicrafts, endless textiles and techniques. The institute’s aim is also to provide a new way of thinking design and provide a sound and a holistic education.