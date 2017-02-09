Raghavendra Rathore: Celebrating regalia, heritage with contemporary designs

Designer Raghavendra Rathore is best known for his contemporary and classic Indian designs. His latest collection includes bandhgala suits, breeches, waistcoats, kurtas, achkans, cuff links, pocket squares, shoes and a full selection of personalised clothing. The lifestyle designer belongs to the royal family of Jodhpur. His designs celebrate the magnificence of Indian regalia and royal heritage and this is translated into his product design, interior design, architecture and landscape design, corporate uniform design, industrial design, fashion design, elegant software products and jewelry design.

With seven exclusive stores in India, the designer has footprints in the UK and the Middle East. His boutique in Hyderabad is spread across 1,700 square feet and has a selection of men’s tailored and ethnic samples, especially woven in looms across the rich landscape of India. Each outfit is displayed as an individual design, upon which custom orders can be taken, in a choice of color and slight detail change. The store has a special area where consultation takes place with a rich resource of thousands of fabrics and an image bank of the latest collection. With special collections for grooms and for people attending weddings and functions, the boutique offers a very wide selection of options.