Danish outerwear brand Rains has expanded into footwear with the launch of its first in-house shoe category, introducing The Dry Boot and Mirage styles globally from August 5.

The move marks Rains’ latest step towards becoming a broader lifestyle brand, extending beyond its core rainwear offering into footwear, alongside existing categories including homeware, bags and ready-to-wear, the latter the most recent addition to the collection.

Designed for urban environments, the new footwear line combines waterproof functionality with the brand’s minimalist design approach, a press release explained. The launch follows previous collaborations with brands including Umbro, Zellerfeld and Vans, but represents Rains’ first official footwear category developed under its own name.

Rains expands into footwear after years of development. Credits: Rains.

In a statement, Rains co-founder and CEO Daniel Brix Hesselager said: “We’ve been asked about Rains boots since the beginning, but we wanted to do it right. The development started back in 2024. It’s taken time to find the right shape and construction.”

He added that the goal is for Rains to become “as known for our footwear as for our outerwear”.

Chief designer Johanne Dindler said the footwear was created to address common issues with traditional rain boots, adding: “The Dry Boot doesn’t. It’s a rubber boot designed for all-day wear: waterproof, cushioned, easy on and off, and with a silhouette that works in the city.”