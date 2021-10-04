Ralph Lauren extends partnership with Major League Baseball for autumn collection

Ralph Lauren has unveiled its next limited-edition collection in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), once again featuring items for Yankees and Dodgers, with additional pieces for the Red Sox included in the assortment.

Released in time for autumn, the capsule aims to merge sportswear with modern design, resulting in luxe everyday wear pieces. Wool baseball jackets with leather patches, fleece hoodies and joggers, as well as canvas and leather totes, are all part of the new collection, with black-on-black colourways for each team.

The two partnered back in May, on a Spring collection featuring satin jackets inspired by Lauren’s ceremonial first pitch at the Yankee Stadium back in 2018. The collaboration stemmed from Lauren’s interest in the sport, designing the initial three collections for multiple teams.

The premium fashion brand has seen a number of established sports partnerships over the years, including most recently with the US Open, for which the label produced lines for both on-court and off-court.

The new capsules are set to release October 7 through a number of physical and online stores, including The Polo App US and UK, the MLB online and offline store, select stadium stores and Ralph Lauren stores globally. An additional collection will also be released for the holiday season, featuring more brand-related iconography.

Image: Ralph Lauren x MLB