Ralph Lauren honours New York City's front-line workers at US Open

International designer brand, Ralph Lauren, has honoured New York City’s frontline workers at the 2020 US Open Tennis Championships.

In acknowledgement of the efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, over 150 of the individual essential workers’ names will be embellished onto the back of each of the 2020 ballperson uniforms.

David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer, said in a statement: “Ralph Lauren is celebrating a different kind of hero at the tournament this year, the selfless men and women who are risking their lives every single day out on the frontlines.

“The return of the US Open is such an inspirational milestone for New York City and we wanted to honour the bravery of the frontline workers, and the unwavering resiliency of the city in these unprecedented times.”

Ralph Lauren will also donate 50,000 units of tennis and athletic apparel to the USTA Foundation, which supports tennis instruction and education to children in underserved communities.