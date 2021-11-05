Ralph Lauren to host holiday theme drone display

As a part of its seasonal campaign, Ralph Lauren is hosting a holiday themed drone display.

For the month of November, Ralph Lauren will host a series of drone shows in cities including San Francisco, La Jolla and Riyadh. The drones will perform a synchronised and illuminated show, creating visual formations in the sky.

As for its retail stores, the brand has invited its customers to enjoy its seasonal decor. In cities such as New York, London, Paris and Munich, extravagant facades will be set up, and Ralph’s Coffee trikes will begin offering seasonal treats and hot chocolate. A branded complimentary car service will also be available to and from certain shops, and gift wrapping services will be provided.

Also getting into the holiday spirit is the company’s RL Virtual Experience. A digital shopping experience that allows customers to virtually experience stores in New York, Beverly Hills, Aspen, Paris and Hong Kong, will now also feature the brand’s Holiday collections, as well as antique and vintage pieces. This is all available online, and is a part of Ralph Lauren’s continued emphasis on the digital.

Starting in December, Polo will set up its Polo Mobile Pop Up Shop, offering customised gifts from the create-your-own program.

The campaign will also feature a new holiday collection for women, men and kids. Including the classic polo shirts, cable knit cashmere sweaters, the Custom Packable Jacket will be available through the Create-Your-Own program in new colourways and prints.

The jacket, which customers will be able to customize how they want, is made using recycled nylon and polyester fabric, including recycled down alternative insulation.