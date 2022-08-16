Ralph Lauren unveils uniforms for US Open

Ralph Lauren has unveiled its official on-court uniforms and a retail commemorative apparel and accessories collection for the US Open Tennis Championships taking place from August 29 to September 11 in New York.

This marks Ralph Lauren’s 17th year as the official outfitter of the tennis tournament and the fashion brand will provide uniforms for more than 250 on-court officials and 400 ball crew members, alongside a commemorative US Open collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

The 2022 Polo Ralph Lauren uniforms feature bright colours and graphics and sustainable materials, with the ball crew set to sport an exploded print in navy with pops of orange and green. The polo shirts will once again be made with yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles.

Image: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren said that it will continue its partnership with Wilson, which supplies the tournament balls, to collect Wilson's plastic tennis ball cans during the tournament to utilise in future fabric production. In 2021, over 540 pounds of ball cans were collected, which were then processed through a unique manufacturing process and turned into high-quality yarn.

This year, Ralph Lauren has also become the official sunglass sponsor of the US Open and will offer two styles featuring the Pony player and US Open logos in a shiny Havana colourway.

Image: Ralph Lauren

For its retail offering, Ralph Lauren will allow customers to customise Polo apparel and accessories, including polo shirts, water bottles and totes as part of its Create-Your-Own programme that will be available at the tournament and on ralphlauren.com. Customers on-site can enjoy the US Open experience while they wait for their designs to be printed and will receive a text message or e-mail when their item is ready for pickup.

In addition, the fashion brand will also host a live-shopping event on TikTok to celebrate the tennis tournament, highlighting one exclusive item from this year’s retail collection.

Image: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren also added that it will unveil an updated luxury hospitality suite at the event inspired by a classic Hamptons house featuring furniture, lighting, tableware and fabric from the Ralph Lauren Home collection. There will also be a custom cocktail called the ‘Courtside Spritz’ available at The Polo Bar in New York made with Grey Goose vodka, champagne and grapefruit liqueur with a citrus twist.

The full US Open collection will be available at select Polo Ralph Lauren shops and on-site at the tournament, as well as online at RalphLauren.com for the duration of the tournament.

Image: Ralph Lauren

Image: Ralph Lauren

Image: Ralph Lauren