Ralph Lauren will use only renewable electricity by 2025

Today, Ralph Lauren announced a new plan to reach sustainable goals within the next five years. The American ready-to-wear brand has pledged that 100 percent of its offices, distribution centers and stores around the world will use renewable electricity by the year 2025.

Ralph Lauren will pursue virtual power purchase agreements in North America and will assess a select number of U.S. sites for solar power installations to achieve its goal. The company also plans to purchase green power products, such as renewable energy certificates for the remaining source of electricity.

“A world that is beautiful and cared for is the ultimate luxury, and we have a role to play in protecting it by addressing our impacts and creating a more sustainable future” Patrice Louvet, president and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp said in a statement.

“Today, we strengthen our commitment to address climate change, one of the biggest challenges facing our world, by joining the movement of companies driving the adoption of renewable energy and affirming our support for the Paris Agreement.”

Ralph Lauren has affirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement to combat climate change by joining the "We Are Still In" coalition to urge the U.S. government to remain a signatory on the agreement. The company has also signed the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action ahead of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid.

