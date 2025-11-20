Ravensbourne University launches executive programme focused on experiential luxury

Ravensbourne University London, together with the academic platform In Pursuit of Luxury (IPOL), has announced a new executive education course designed to explore how craftsmanship, culture and innovation shape today’s luxury industry.

The Certificate in Experiential Luxury is structured around three intensive modules held in London, Zurich and Turin between July and November 2026. Each three-day block combines lectures, workshops and industry visits, with themes tailored to each city — from British tailoring traditions to Swiss watchmaking and Italian design and gastronomy.

The programme is limited to 10 participants per module, a move the organisers say will ensure close interaction with faculty and industry professionals. Sessions will be led by Professor Shaun Borstrock, founder of IPOL, and executive coach Dr. Fabio Duma.

Participants may enrol in individual modules or complete all three for a consolidated certificate. Fees start at £3,990 per module, with a discounted rate for those attending the full programme. Travel and accommodation are not included.

Ravensbourne and IPOL say the course responds to a luxury sector undergoing rapid change, driven by shifting consumer expectations and new technologies. The aim, they note, is to give professionals a deeper understanding of how brands create value through experience rather than exclusivity alone.