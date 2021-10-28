Ray-Ban launches first NFT glasses

Ray-Ban has debuted its first NFT glasses.

The NFT was designed by German artist Oliver Latta, also known by the pseudonym Extraweg. Best known for his 3D motion designs, Latta is “inspired by everyday situations often depicting ambiguous and uncomfortable vibes as a way to provoke sensations in the viewers.”

Ray-Ban is auctioning the piece off through site OpenSea.

“I’m honoured to work with Ray-Ban, creators of the most iconic sunglasses in the world, to create their first ever NFT. I’m passionate about working the aesthetic and timeless value into everything I design. Like the Ray-Ban aviators, I want to create designs that live forever with infinite style,” said Latta.

Ray-Ban icon Aviator is featured on the developed NFT. The sale ends on October 29, with the proceeds from the auction going to the charity Italian Art Trust.