Rebag and Moda Operandi in luxury resale tie-up

Resale platform Rebag has teamed up with luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi for a digital trunk show.

The tie-up will give Moda Operandi customers access to more than 115 of Rebag's most sought-after styles, including exotic and one-of-a-kind pieces by labels including Hermès and Chanel.

Standout items include a limited edition Louis Vuitton Sac Coeur and a Christian Dior Lady Dior Flower Charm bag.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Moda Operandi to further expand our online retail and shopping experience and reach new audiences within the luxury space,” said Rebag founder and chief executive Charles Gorra in a statement.

The trunk show will be hosted on Moda Operandi's website for a limited time only.