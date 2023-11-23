Rebecca Vallance named designer of the year at Marie Claire Australia awards

Marie Claire Australia hosted its annual Women of the Year Awards this week, at which it was unveiled that Rebecca Vallance was to be honoured with the designer of the year award.

The designer, who started her eponymous label over a decade ago, was recognised for her determination, entrepreneurial spirit and creation of womenswear, with a number of notable figures in entertainment having previously worn her designs.

In addition to this, her work with airline provider Qantas was also highlighted, with the duo’s collaboration including a business class pyjama and amenity kit for the firm’s new flight route from Sydney to New York.

Speaking on the honour, Vallance said: “I’m from Ballarat. I hope I’ve been a role model for kids from the country.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, or what your circumstances are in life, if you dream big and you work really hard, you can get there. We have so many incredible Australian brands. We need to champion and get behind them from the very start by shopping for Australian labels.”

Vallance was honoured at the event alongside the likes of footballer Sam Kerr, singer Kylie Minogue, journalist Jess Hill and actor Ruva Ngwenya, among others.