Redress announces Redress Design Award 2024 semi-finalists

Hong Kong NGO Redress has unveiled the semi-finalists for its Redress Design Award 2024, the international sustainable student design competition.

The list of semi finalists consists of 30 young designers from across the world. Fashion design students from 55 countries and regions submitted their applications.

These are the semi-finalists for the Redress Design Award 2024:

Anchita Bhattacharya, from India

Angelique Keizia, from Indonesia

Anirudh Garg, from India

Aya Letzter, from Israel

Christina Tang, from Mainland China

Christopher Lagasse, US

Hitoe Nakamura, from France

Hugo Dumas, from France

Ines Announ, Netherlands

Jana Marie Pondevida, from Australia

Dayoung Jang, UK

Jasmine Leung, from Hong Kong

Jenny Ruan, from New Zealand

Lenox Pinto, from India

Lili Jullian, Netherlands

Louise Boase, from Australia

Michael Skousen, US

Miles Zhang Yu, from Mainland China

Miranda Mallinson-Pocock, UK

Nguyen Thi Dung, from Vietnam

Olha Petkova, UK

Pearl Leung, from Hong Kong

Pham Duy, from Vietnam

Povilas Gegevicius, Netherlands

Rahul Kumar, from India

Silvia Acien Parrilla, UK

Snow Wang, from Italy

Sophia Marie Poulos, US

Su Anli, from Taiwan

Tian Ruyin, from Mainland China

Tiger Chung, from Hong Kong

Zari Qanei, from Iran

From the 30 semi-finalists, this year’s judging panel will select 10 finalists, to be announced on May 9. Finalists will have the chance to embark on an educational bootcamp in Hong Kong, with all expenses covered.

As per previous years, the grand final will take place in September, where the finalists will showcase their sustainable collections in a fashion show.

The lead sponsor of the Redress Design Award 2024 is the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).