Redress announces Redress Design Award 2024 semi-finalists
Hong Kong NGO Redress has unveiled the semi-finalists for its Redress Design Award 2024, the international sustainable student design competition.
The list of semi finalists consists of 30 young designers from across the world. Fashion design students from 55 countries and regions submitted their applications.
These are the semi-finalists for the Redress Design Award 2024:
- Anchita Bhattacharya, from India
- Angelique Keizia, from Indonesia
- Anirudh Garg, from India
- Aya Letzter, from Israel
- Christina Tang, from Mainland China
- Christopher Lagasse, US
- Hitoe Nakamura, from France
- Hugo Dumas, from France
- Ines Announ, Netherlands
- Jana Marie Pondevida, from Australia
- Dayoung Jang, UK
- Jasmine Leung, from Hong Kong
- Jenny Ruan, from New Zealand
- Lenox Pinto, from India
- Lili Jullian, Netherlands
- Louise Boase, from Australia
- Michael Skousen, US
- Miles Zhang Yu, from Mainland China
- Miranda Mallinson-Pocock, UK
- Nguyen Thi Dung, from Vietnam
- Olha Petkova, UK
- Pearl Leung, from Hong Kong
- Pham Duy, from Vietnam
- Povilas Gegevicius, Netherlands
- Rahul Kumar, from India
- Silvia Acien Parrilla, UK
- Snow Wang, from Italy
- Sophia Marie Poulos, US
- Su Anli, from Taiwan
- Tian Ruyin, from Mainland China
- Tiger Chung, from Hong Kong
- Zari Qanei, from Iran
From the 30 semi-finalists, this year’s judging panel will select 10 finalists, to be announced on May 9. Finalists will have the chance to embark on an educational bootcamp in Hong Kong, with all expenses covered.
As per previous years, the grand final will take place in September, where the finalists will showcase their sustainable collections in a fashion show.
The lead sponsor of the Redress Design Award 2024 is the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).