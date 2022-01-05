Redress Design Award 2022 launches via live stream event

International sustainable fashion design competition The Redress Award hosted a livestream event via YouTube to unveil details about the 2022 edition.

Applications for the Redress Design Award 2022 are open internationally from tomorrow, January 6 until March 16.

During the live stream, the judges of this year’s edition also specified the design criteria, the first of which being the collections must be sustainable.

The jury will also look at the originality and creativity each designer brings, as the more unique the designs, the greater the chances of catching the eye of consumers.

Any designer who registers to apply this year will get access to the online Redress Design Award pathway course. In the course, industry experts teach participants tips and tricks for their competition entry. Every designer that takes the course gets a certificate upon completion.

Additionally during the live stream, Ngoc Ha Thu Le, the winner of the 2020 edition in menswear and a graduate from the Fashion and Textiles programme of the London College for Design and Fashion in Vietnam, unveiled her sustainable collection developed in collaboration with Timberland.

The event also showcased an interactive game “that highlights the sustainability design strategies and criteria of the competition,” as explained by the Redress Design Award organisation.

Those who are interested in applying can find all the details such as the application process, prizes and judging criteria on the official website of the Redress Design Award.

You can watch the full livestream event in the video below:

Video credit: RedressAsia via YouTube