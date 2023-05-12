Redress Design Award 2023 selects its ten finalists

Redress has announced the finalists of its Redress Design Award 2023.

The ten 2023 finalists are Aya Letzter from Israel, Frances Brunner from the US, Jasmine Leung from Hong Kong, Mandy Fong Sze Man, Hong Kong Molly Ryan from Australia, Nils Hauser from Germany, Pavneet Kaur from India, Ruwanthi Gajadeera from Sri Lanka, Kim Yanghun from France, and Wen Hanzhang from Canada

The finalists will join an all-expenses-paid educational trip to Hong Kong in September, where they will defend their collections in front of an international panel of industry-leading judges before showcasing them to the world on the runway of the Grand Final Fashion Show.

They will send their completed collections, including four physical looks and one digital outfit, to Redress for a professional photoshoot with Vogue Hong Kong.

The winner will have a chance to join global leading fashion brand Timberland by VF Corporation for an exclusive sustainable collaboration.

At the end of April, Redress announced the list of emerging designers who made it through to the semi-final.

The 30 semi-finalists that were selected and competed for a spot in the grand final, included Aashita Jain, India, Apoorva Dudeja, India, Aya Letzter from Israel, Frances Brunner from the US, Giovanni Libero Zocchetta from France, He Jingru from Mainland China, Jasmine Leung from Hong Kong, Jessica Horton from the UK, Júlia Cots from Spain, Kim Yanghun from France, Lenox Pinto from India, Mandy Fong Sze Man from Hong Kong, Mariona Urgell Baiori from Spain, Melody Zhang from Hong Kong, Miia Keskitalo from Finland, Molly Ryan from Australia, Nguyen Thien Thao from Vietnam, Nils Hauser from Germany, Pavneet Kaur from India, Pham Duy from Vietnam, Ray Yang Chen Jui from Italy, Rose Brown from UK, Ruwanthi Gajadeera from Sri Lanka, Sandali Fernando from Sri Lanka, Scarlet Wang from the US, Simona Kyosovska from Bulgaria, Stina Henriksson from Sweden, Thach Tien from Vietnam, Wen Hanzhang from Canada, and Yaroslava Kovalenko from Russia.

The winner of the Redress Design Award 2023 will be announced at the Grand Final in September.