Redress Design Award announces semi-finalists

The international sustainable fashion design competition, the Redress Design Award, has announced its 30 semi-finalists from all around the world including three designers from Spain, two UK designers and one US designer.

The public plays an important part in the next round of the competition as people can now vote for their favourite designer in the special People’s Choice Award until May 9. The designer that emerges as the public’s favourite will receive this People’s Choice Award and automatically proceed to the final round of the competition.

Image courtesy of the Redress Design Award.

During the grand final in September, the winner of the People’s Choice Award will present its collection, along with the nine other finalists of the Redress Design Award.

The jury of the competition will pay attention to specific criteria when it comes to the designs of the Redress candidates. First of all, the collections must be creative, as well as being sustainable and innovative. This includes evidence of the use of circular design techniques, marketability and scalability.

In the grand final round, the Redress judges will be looking for a reflection of the designers’ craftsmanship in their designs.

On May 10, one day after the voting for the Redress People’s Choice Award closes, the ten finalists of the competition will be announced. This select group of young designers will be eligible to win important prizes such as the opportunity to collaborate with Timberland on a design.

The first prize winner will take home a development fund worth 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (around 6,400 US dollars) for the first prize winner.

The second place designer will be awarded a development fund worth 15,000 Hong Kong dollars (around 1,900 US dollars). In addition, a tailored mentorship programme in which they will collaborate with a distinguished sustainable fashion designer and competition judge Orsola de Castro.

The Hong Kong Best Prize winner will receive a development fund of 15,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 1,900 US dollars). The top three winners will also be eligible to win a JUKI sewing machine, among other prizes.

Redress Design Award 2022 semi-finalists

Ashutosh Panda, India

Cal Carver, United States of America

Lam Chi Fu, Hong Kong

Trần Thị Kiều Chinh, Vietnam

Cris Miranda, Chile

Darius Jireh Juson, Philippines

Drina Marco, Spain

Elahehsadat Hosseini, United Kingdom

Federico Badini Confalonieri, Italy

Guntas Grewal, India

Hoàng Hồng Hải, Vietnam

Laura Borrmeister, New Zealand

Lívia Aguiar de Castro, Brazil

Lola Clavel, Hong Kong

Lorenzo Restagno, Hong Kong

Louise Boase, Australia

Loveleen Tokas, India

Lucy Mitchell, United Kingdom

Zheng Luyao, Mainland China

Maria Pons Porta, Spain

Marie-Eve Aubry, Canada

Melissa Pereira Rodrigues, Portugal

Micaela Clubourg, Spain

Mohammed Numaan Khan, India

Nawoda Bandara, Sri Lanka

Ruth Hadinjoto, Australia

Ruwanthi Gajadeera, Sri Lanka

Samira Mohammed, Nigeria

Wang Sizhe, Mainland China

All 30 semi-finalists will become part of the Redress Design Award alumni network, a network of designers with over 240 members specialising in sustainable fashion.