Reebok drops a limited edition capsule through Amazon & Google Home

Reebok has announced a new capsule with a very limited retail. The Boston-based brand has designed 50 Crystal Coated Club C sneakers inspired by its recent brand campaign video called "Nails," starring Cardi B.

The 50 consumers who get to take a pair of the limited edition Club C sneakers home won't be purchasing them from a traditional retail channel. Reebok has partnered with Amazon Echo and Google Home to enable shoppers to enter to win a pair.

Shoppers can either say "Alexa, open Reebok Sneaker Drop," to an Amazon device or "Hey Google, open Reebok Sneaker Drop," to Google Home to enter, then return to their device on September 7 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. EST to see if they've won. The command for this is either "Hey Alexa, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won," for Amazon or "Hey Google, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won," for Google.

The 50 winners will receive a uniquely numbered, one-of-a-kind sneaker made with hand-placed Swarovski crystals.