Reebok partners with Justin Mensinger on mental health awareness initiative

By Rachel Douglass

1 hour ago

Image: The Reebok Collective x Justin Mensinger

Reebox’s inclusivity group, The Reebok Collective has partnered with upcycling specialist Justin Mensinger on a limited-edition sweatshirt collection advocating for mental health awareness.

Mensinger, the winner of streetwear design competition The Hype, has become known for his upcycled and recycled designs that he perceives more like art pieces. The ‘Piece of Us’ collection for Reebok comes in the form of six one-of-a-kind eco-conscious designs, each highlighting mental health messages and featuring repurposed patchwork pieces from the closets of Reebok Collective members.

The sweatshirts will be auctioned off through impact marketplace, Charity Buzz, in January, with all proceeds going towards the brand’s nonprofit partner Boks. The organisation aims to make positive physical and mental health practices the norm in the daily routine of a child.

“I wanted the pieces in this collection to tie together cohesively but also have their own unique look and feel,” said Mensinger, in a release. “Each piece of clothing that previously held someone’s energy and style came together to create a new story and new garment that someone else can enjoy. With the inspirational quotes gathered from our Reebok Collective members, I was able to add messages that are universal reminders to each of us.” Alongside the collection launch, the brand released a video to exhibit the process behind the sweatshirts. The film also displays interviews with members of the Reebok Collective talking about their views and experiences with clothing in terms of mental health. The bidding process will see the highest bidder claim the sweatshirt, with proceeds going to Boks. Reebok has also announced that an additional 50,000 dollar donation will be granted to support the Boks community.