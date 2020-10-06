Reebok releases latest collection with The Animals Observatory

Sportswear brand Reebok has released its latest footwear collaboration with Barcelona-based children’s fashion brand, The Animals Observatory.

This marks the third capsule collection between the two and mixes a long-favourited staple, Reebok’s Club C, with bold, creative details for the “more fashion forward kid,” explained the sportswear brand.

“Chromatic play, the range of colours and the relationships between them have inspired my designs for the new Reebok x The Animals Observatory capsule,” said Laia Aguilar, creative director of The Animals Observatory in a statement. “These elements are complementary to the timeless and irresistible design of Reebok’s Club C. Working with Reebok to create these shoes has been a fantastic experience.”

The Reebok x The Animals Observatory Club C comes in four colourways: orange/red, navy/green, pink/yellow and jade/pink.

Each sneaker features a modern twist with soft leather overlays and jacquard underlays, while a subtle webbing lace details adds to the playfulness of the sneaker.

The third Reebok x The Animals Observatory collection will be available in unisex sizes starting at 45 euros for infants and 65 euros for kids and will be available from both brand’s websites.

Images: courtesy of Reebok x The Animals Observatory