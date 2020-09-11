Reebok reveals collaboration with Warner Brothers

Reebok has announced its collaboration with Warner Brothers. Consumer Products and DC Comics, to create the Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 collection.

The capsule features retro styles, to match the looks from the 80's superhero and villain from the 1984 Wonder Woman, consisting of double denim, wild animal prints and shimmering materials.

Some of the collection includes a white tracksuit with reflective detailing, gold leggings and bra to replicate Wonder Woman's armour and classic leather gold sneakers featuring see-through rubber outsole. Along with footwear and apparel, the collaboration also produced socks and bum bags.

The collection is available from September 17.