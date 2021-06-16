Reebok unveils first look at Kerby Jean-Raymond’s brand direction

Sportswear brand Reebok has teased the first look at the refreshed brand creative director under Kerby Jean-Raymond with a new film.

The Pyer Moss designer was named vice president of creative direction for Reebok in September 2020 and has been providing creative leadership across all design disciplines, explained the sport’s brand. One of his first decisions was to recruit Jide Osifeso as artistic marketing director to help bring his vision to life.

“I’ve been blessed to have three to four creative partners in my life and Jide is one of them,” said Jean-Raymond in a statement. “He’s the genius who’s been behind your favourite geniuses. We speak the same language and care about the same audience.”

As part of his role, Osifeso has been building an internal creative agency to lead the direction for Reebok’s new creative identity, with the first manifestation of the new direction being highlighted with the ‘Reconnect’ collection, a series of vignettes and one long-form video directed by Jonas Lindstroem.

Osifeso, said: “The opportunity for someone like myself to contribute to a company with such a rich heritage is special. Having the ability to work with one of my brothers to challenge what a brand like Reebok can and should look like is not only an exciting endeavour, but also an important one to undertake.”

The main film, co-written by Lindstroem with Osifeso explores forward movement, through a collection of moments shown through the lens of sport and community, drawing inspiration from Osifeso’s own relationship to sports growing up.

Commenting on the campaign, Osifeso added: “The film series was made for people to derive their own meanings. I wanted to explore forward movement – literally and figuratively – and on a macro level, the idea that life is not a spectator sport as we should always strive to make the most of every moment in our journey through life.”

The aim of ‘Reconnect’ is to tease Reebok’s new look and direction, with the Boston-based brand stating that in the coming months Jean-Raymond and Osifeso will “drive the new brand look and ethos” that will culminate in a global brand campaign in spring 2022.

Reebok also added that the first product line “influenced” by Jean-Raymond will debut for spring/summer 2022, while the first collection driven entirely by his creative direction will be revealed in spring/summer 2023.

Prior to being named as <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/people/kerby-jean-raymond-named-reebok-s-vice-president-of-creative-direction/2020093051154” target=”_self”><u>vice president of creative direction for Reebok</u></a>, Jean-Raymond collaborated with the brand for four years on the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection.