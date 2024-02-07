Reebok unveils My Little Pony collaboration

Sportswear brand Reebok has unveiled a collaborative footwear collection with Hasbro toy brand My Little Pony.

The kids-only Reebok x My Little Pony collection features footwear inspired by the characters in the Netflix film ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ - Zipp Storm, Sunny Starscout, Pipp Petals and Izzy Moonbow.

All four colourways of Reebok’s Classic Leather Step N Flash incorporate details inspired by each of these characters, including cutie marks on the heel tabs, translucent outsole featuring the character’s names, and an activated light-up heel clip “for an extra dose of magic”.

Each style is available in both US toddler sizing (4-10) and preschool sizing (10.5-13.5, 1-3).

The Reebok x My Little Pony capsule will be available from February 16 at Reebok.com and Journeys.com. Prices range from 55 to 65 US dollars.

Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok/Hasbro

Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok

Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok

Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok