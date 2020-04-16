Reese Cooper collaborates with StockX on a fashion documentary

StockX and Reese Cooper are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how his womenswear and menswear collections came together in a collaborative documentary.

The 30-minute film, ‘We’re Not Particularly Talented, We Just Try Hard’ offers unprecedented access to 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund nominee Cooper and his inner circle and creative process, as well as sharing his debut womenswear presentation during New York Fashion Week and as his decision to go ahead with a catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week despite not making the official schedule.

On being in the fashion industry, Cooper, who has no formal fashion design training, states in the film: “There’s no glamorous, easy side of this, I’m self-funded and don’t have parents in fashion, if you want to do this, you are really in it.”

Viewers will see Cooper discussing his creative journey from his studio in Los Angeles, where he gets his fabrics, the dye house where he creates his denim, and how he produces his designs with an intimate look at the creative team around the designer. As well as how an NYFW women’s presentation came together in September 2019, followed by the run-up to his men’s catwalk show during PFW in January 2020, from model castings and fittings to the show production, as well as the chaotic scenes on the day of the runway show.

Cooper also shares his disappointment on not being on the schedule for Paris Fashion Week Men’s: “I think it is a weird game they play to see how you face rejection, like can you still do it without our help, and how willing are you to be part of this organisation in Paris.

“I’m sure people’s perception of having a fashion brand and being a designer are super glamorous - no, it is super hard.

“Doing a runway show during Paris Fashion Week is everything, it is the biggest platform and stage a designer can be on, this is what I’ve wanted to do since before I can remember.”

Reese Cooper shares his creative process in run-up to NYFW and PFW in new documentary

Cooper first collaborated with StockX as part of the brand’s influencer programme, and the fashion stock market states that “as the designer grew, so did their relationship,” which led to them supporting him during NYFW and PFW.

“When we were first getting to know Reese, his unique talent was very apparent,” said Tom Woodger, vice president of cultural marketing at StockX. “It became clear through our continued partnership that we had tapped into a new generation of artist who is able to tell a bigger and more impactful story through his work. We're thrilled that we were able to share an intimate look at that story with viewers.”

On working with StockX, Atlanta-born and London-raised Cooper added: “This project during such a formative time in my career has been a pivotal experience. I’m excited to share a glimpse into what it takes to be at the helm of an emerging brand trying to make a name for myself in the industry.”

As part of the documentary release, Cooper will make his NYFW ‘team shirt’ available exclusively on StockX, where interested buyers can place Bids on the T-shirt on StockX.com. This exclusive collector's item, worn by Cooper himself in the documentary, has the title of the film ‘We’re Not Particularly Talented, We Just Try Hard’ emblazoned on the back.

Cooper’s fast-growing eponymous label has been called the heritage brand of the future, as it is a fashion brand that he claims documents his “exploration and experiences”. In the few years since his namesake label’s inception, he has gained editorial acclaim, as well as attracting big-name stockists including Mr. Porter online, Selfridges and Harrods in London, as well as Printemps in Paris. His designs have also been worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Travis Scott, and Todd Gurley.

Images: courtesy of StockX