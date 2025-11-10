Rei Kawakubo, Adrian Joffe and Dickon Bowden named as Fashion Awards honourees

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has named additional honourees ahead of this year's The Fashion Awards (TFA), taking place December 1, 2025. Rei Kawakubo, Adrian Joffe and Dickon Bowden will jointly receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator during the event.

The trio are being recognised for their establishment of Dover Street Market (DSM), an internationally recognised concept store offering both emerging and established brands. From the perspective of the BFC, DSM “has become an innovative platform for immersive brand storytelling and artistic exploration”, transforming the luxury retail landscape.

The retailer was co-founded in 2004 by Japanese designer Kawakubo – the founder of Comme des Garçons – and Joffe, who also serves as chief executive officer. Bowden, meanwhile, is DSM’s global vice president. While initially setting up base in London, DSM has since expanded globally, with stores located in Tokyo, New York City, Singapore, Beijing, Los Angeles and Paris.

The DSM team will join the likes of Tyler Mitchell, Edward Enninful, IB Kamara, Katie Grand, Pat McGrath and Nick Knight as recipients of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator. At the upcoming ceremony, other honourees for the evening include Brunello Cucinelli, who will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award; and Dior CEO Delphine Arnault, who is the recipient of the Special Recognition Award.