Reiss launches collaboration with Les 100 Ciels

Premium British retailer Reiss has launched an exclusive collection with French contemporary brand Les 100 Ciels.

The 40-piece collection offers relaxed, contemporary pieces for women and men in luxe fabrications such as silk, noble wool and cashmere, a signature of Les 100 Ciels.

In a statement, Reiss said the collaboration was born from a “shared ethos of creating timeless and versatile wardrobe staples,” and offers “contemporary refinement and quiet luxury” at the heart of the collection.

Reiss x Les 100 Ciels collection Credits: Reiss

Highlights include premium-grade cashmere, sourced from its ancestral home in the grassy steppes of East Asia, used across knitwear, trousers and outerwear, alongside rare noble wool from New Zealand and blends of merino and silk, which transform casualwear “into sophisticated essentials”.

The Reiss x Les 100 Ciels collaboration is the second time Reiss has created unisex pieces, following the Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 Team collection launched in February.

The collection is available at selected Reiss stores and partners globally and online at Reiss.com.

Reiss x Les 100 Ciels collection Credits: Reiss

Reiss x Les 100 Ciels collection Credits: Reiss

Reiss x Les 100 Ciels collection Credits: Reiss