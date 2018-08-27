Reliance Industries, UN and LFW launch Circular Design Challenge program

Reliance Industries has launched Circular Design Challenge in partnership with the United Nations and Lakme Fashion Week. The collaboration will provide thrust on use of materials in a sustainable manner and inculcate participation of the people in sustainable fashion, thereby making them partners in contributing to the enhancement of the quality of life for future generations. The Circular Design Challenge is open to all fashion and product designers in India. It aims at recognizing champions of sustainability in the fashion and apparel industry and promoting circular design thinking, innovation in waste materials and solutions to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Designers will need to submit a proof concept of their sustainable collection, which must encompass key principles of circularity, sustainability, aesthetics and scalability. They can use any material for their collection, as long as it is upcycled from diverse waste sources – including plastics. The goal is to mainstream the circular economy approach and demonstrate that when industry leads from the front, it can have a catalyzing effect on the entire value chain and the environment.

The designer will win an opportunity to showcase the sustainable collection at the Lakmè Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. Reliance is one of the largest used PET bottle recyclers in India.