Reliance Industries, UN join hands to launch launch Circular Design Challenge

Reliance Industries has collaborated with the United Nations for the ‘Fashion for Earth’ initiative under which it will start the ‘Circular Design Challenge’ for fashion designers and textiles industry. The design challenge was announced during the Winter Festive 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and will be open to all fashion/accessory designers, and entrepreneurs in India.

Registration for the challenge is open till December 5. The winners will get an opportunity to showcase their collections on the Sustainable Fashion Day at LFW Summer Resort 2019. The Circular Design Challenge will provide enormous opportunities for budding concept creators, fashion designers and the entire textile value chain to exhibit their innovative ideas, designs with a focus on circularity and sustainability. The initiative will help the entire Indian textile value chain to become a global leader in ingraining circularity in their business strategy and operations.

The participating designers are free to use any material for their collection, as long as it is up-cycled from diverse waste sources, including plastics.