Renewal, nostalgia and craftsmanship: Trend researcher Jan Agelink paints a positive picture of SS26

In a world where it sometimes feels like we're losing control, preparing for different possible future scenarios can be reassuring. Trend forecaster Jan Agelink explores this idea in his spring/summer 2026 forecast, titled ‘Pluriverse’.

“There’s a lot of speculative design – designs that respond to possible future scenarios,” Agelink explains. These designs simultaneously test people’s reactions. He describes society as being in a “transitional period", characterised by mistrust, the need for connection, and the central importance of imagination.

In this society, people are searching for places to connect – so-called “Third Spaces". These are neither the home nor workplace, but community spaces like parks or libraries. Playfulness, craftsmanship, and joy take centre stage here. At the same time, people are looking to the future and asking how it should be shaped. This means, on the one hand, the innovative use of existing resources, and on the other, the desire for a relaxed lifestyle.

Pluriverse: In SS26, you can choose the future you want

Agelink divides consumer trends into three narratives, each with its own mood and specific focus: Newstalgia, Work in Progress, and Green Industries. The last theme is particularly significant as it offers a hopeful perspective.

Green Industries is about establishing the concept of regeneration as a future model. Regeneration describes biological processes of renewal and rebuilding, similar to lizards that can regrow their tails.

Dries van Noten SS25. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Within this theme, Agelink takes us into a botanical world, where nature and gardens serve as inspiration for designers. Examples include “Expedition Wear", inspired by mountaineering gear, as well as floral prints and enlarged cell structures used as the basis for patterns – the latter was seen, for example, at the Dries van Noten show. The colour palette is reminiscent of a field of wildflowers: lots of green, delicate pastels, and above all, the contrast between lime green and pink.

SS26 according to trend forecaster Jan Agelink

A motif that has been visible in fashion for some time is the feeling of nostalgia, combined with a mix of various styles and decades – from Pop Art to the voluminous silhouettes of the 1950s. The apparent clash of archival pieces from different identities creates a surreal and dreamy aesthetic. Maximalism is expressly desired here, with Alessandro Michele’s first collection for Valentino serving as a source of inspiration.

Valentino, Spring/Summer 2025 “Pavillon des Folies” ready-to-wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Fabrics such as paisley, jacquard, and chintz dominate this theme, which is also the most colourful of Agelink’s SS26 forecast. The third theme, Work in Progress, is particularly memorable for its focus on craftsmanship and materials reminiscent of paper. Some designers are using fabrics that look like cardboard or paper – examples include Issey Miyake or Camiel Fortgens with his “flat” designs.

Duran Lantink SS24 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

J.W. Anderson SS25 Menswear Milan Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Oversized shapes and new volumes dominate here. Agelink points to designers such as Duran Lantink and JW Anderson. The accompanying colour scheme is more minimalist: white, black, grey, brown, complemented by accents such as quince and ice blue.

Agelink’s SS26 trend forecast offers hope. Despite uncertain times, there are no apocalyptic scenarios to be found. Instead, it outlines a future that allows for creativity – be it through nostalgia, craftsmanship, or regeneration. The message: Looking ahead is worthwhile.