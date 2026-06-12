Research reveals serial returners account for 60 percent of e-commerce return CO2 emissions

New research from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel provides more insight into serial returners and the impact of frequent parcel returns. The study reveals that while only 15 percent of consumers return products excessively, they are responsible for almost 60 percent of the CO2 emissions linked to returns.

For the study, the shopping behaviour of almost 10,000 European consumers was examined. These shoppers came from Belgium; the Netherlands; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; Norway; Sweden; Poland and Greece. Not only was their return behaviour mapped, but also their attitudes and motivations.

"Returns are much more than a logistical cost," says Heleen Buldeo Rai, the study's lead researcher at the university. "They also have a significant environmental impact. We know surprisingly little about the consumers who return products most often." Returns involve extra transport and additional packaging. They also require a complex logistics chain, and returned items are more difficult to resell.

A striking finding from the study is that frequent returners, or serial returners, do not necessarily make more online purchases than others. The difference lies in their attitude towards returns. "For these consumers, returns have become a way to postpone purchasing decisions," says Buldeo Rai. "They order more impulsively, often buy several options at once and only decide at home what they ultimately want to keep." The convenience of returns is a decisive factor for many. For a long time, returns from online shops were free and relatively simple. Consumers tempted by easy, fast and free returns are almost three times more likely to be frequent returners. Consumers who are conscious of the environmental impact of returns are less inclined to send products back.

A clear profile of serial returners also emerges: they are, on average, younger, more often live in urban areas and frequently have a lower level of education. Frequent returners emit an average of almost 20 kilograms of CO2 annually through their returns. For other consumers, this average is three kilograms.

According to Buldeo Rai, the solution does not lie solely with the consumer. "Many online shops have encouraged returns for years because they increase sales. To limit the environmental impact, we must help consumers make the right choice straight away." The study advocates for better product information and increased use of tools such as virtual fitting rooms and size guides. It also calls for a critical look at sales techniques that encourage impulse buying. The study also identifies a role for policymakers. They must better inform consumers about the consequences of returns and develop clear rules for cross-border e-commerce.

"If we want to reduce returns, we need to understand why people send products back," concludes Buldeo Rai. "The most promising approach is not guilt, but smart solutions that help consumers make the right choice with their initial purchase."