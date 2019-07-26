Resort 2020 Footwear Directions

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key footwear directions seen at the 2020 Resort presentations.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the essential footwear styles from the Resort season ranges. Setting the tone for the upcoming women's SS20 Fashion Weeks, the Resort showcases provide an early indicator of the trend directions, inspirations and influences that will be crucial to your next collection. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three footwear trends informing the womenswear market into the 2020 season and beyond. A focus on understated luxury sees minimalist themes come to the fore in Considered Seamless Constructions while the pared-down aesthetic updates functional looks in Premium Outdoor Inspired. Boot designs are redeveloped for summer as the transseasonal trend continues with The Tall Summer Boot.

Premium Outdoor Inspired

Outdoor influences are elevated via premium finishes and considered detailing for a chic, minimalist aesthetic. Proportions are more streamlined than previous season's offerings with neutral tonal colour-ways adding a new level of sophistication to mudguard details and hiker-style laces.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Preen by Ganni, Red Valentino, Unravel, all Resort 2020

Considered Seamless Construction

The minimalist vibe continues into slip-on styles with seamless constructions in single colours or two-tone combinations. Clog-like silhouettes, slipper mules follow a one-piece format while the self-coloured elastic gussets and concealed fastenings of ankle grazing booties create the same overall effect.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Theory, Rosetta Getty, Claudia Li, all Resort 2020

The Tall Summer Boot

The transseasonal trend continues as tall boot cuts feature strongly throughout the Resort collections. Baggy, wide fits and ruched legs in natural toned suede or exotic reptile offer a lighter look for summer with polished finishes enhancing the premium feel.

IImages courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Alena Akhmadullina, Alberta Ferretti, Tory Burch, all Resort 2020

