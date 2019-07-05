Resort 2020 Key Directions

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key womenswear directions emerging from the 2020 Resort season.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the essential directions from the SS20 Resort catwalk events and presentations exhibiting across the global fashion capitals. An early indicator of the trends that will be expanded upon during the SS20 Fashion Weeks, the new Resort collections show a new level of refinement applied across colour and silhouette. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key trends inspiring the womenswear market through the 2020 season and beyond. Colour is imbued with a sense of calm as neutrals and accents come with dusted and faded effects while Outdoor Influences are given a sophisticated twist via intelligent colour usage and minimalist lines. Oversized Silhouettes introduce an element of high drama with exaggerated lines and experimental volumes.

Colour

Resort tones bring a soothing vibe to the seasonal palette. Dusty finishes add a soft touch to beige, grey and charcoal while delicate caramel shades have an almost therapeutic effect. Gentle pops of colour are supplied by faded pastel aqua, peach and lime hues.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Stella McCartney, Peter Petrov, all Resort 2020.

Outdoor Influences

The great outdoors continues to influence womenswear apparel with functional, active elements. For Resort SS20, outdoor sports and utilitarian aesthetics take a more subtle approach with boiler suit-inspired silhouettes and practical pockets refined via clean lines and fashion colours.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Off-White, Agnona, Stella McCartney, all Resort 2020.

Oversized Silhouettes

Volume is a key aspect of the Resort collections with exaggerated forms and outsized proportions creating a new silhouette for 2020. Baggy, longline, wide leg trousers have a masculine vibe while sculptural dresses use placement volume to enhance the feminine form.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Co, Greta Constantine, Natasha Zinko, all Resort 2020

