Resort 2026 key colors: from burgundy and red to peach and pink

Burgundy

Antonio Marras Resort 26

Credits: Antonio Marras Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As any fashion designer will tell you, the color palette is the foundation of a seasonal collection. Resort bridges Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer and can be in-store for as long as November through to April. Therefore, it’s not surprising that for that season, color palettes can run the gamut. For Resort 2026, brands have delivered statement-making color combinations. During the height of the season, designers showed a series of pastels from peach to sky blue, sometimes head-to-toe and sometimes in combination with other colors. On the other hand, for the Fall months and those customers not taking trips to warmer climes, but still seeking newness, a rich shade of burgundy replaced the more expected black and dark grey shades.

Look 1: a nylon flight jacket in olive and burgundy with stenciled florals and checkerboard waistband was teamed to burgundy pleated front trousers.

Etro Resort 26: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Credits: Etro Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 10: a burgundy brocade zip front jacket was shown with an emerald green semi-sheer tiered dress and oversized western style belt.

Ulla Johnson Resort 26

Credits: Ulla Johnson Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 34: a burgundy suede zip-front jacket with a peach silk blouse and magenta ruffled skirt.

Bright Red

Adam Lippes Resort 26

Credits: Adam Lippes Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 17: a red sleeveless knit top and light grey wool pants with a pleated half-skirt overlay.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 26: designer, Fausto Puglisi

Credits: Roberto Cavalli Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: a red wool jacket with pink lapels over a pink tuxedo shirt and bright yellow trousers.

Armarium Resort 26: designer, Giorgia Gabriele

Credits: Armarium Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 19: a turtleneck duchess satin blouse with dropped shouldered sleeves and a grey leather paneled skirt.

Sky Blue

Etro Resort 26: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Credits: Etro Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 14: a sky blue and orange color-blocked long line cardigan with a woven leather belt was shown over a tiered dress in a floral blue and orange pattern.

Ferrari Resort 26: designer, Rocco Iannone

Credits: Ferrari Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 15: a blue and white striped shirt with a hidden placket and tie was shown with a matching long straight skirt with an elasticated waist and side slits.

Ulla Johnson Resort 26

Credits: Ulla Johnson Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 3: blue narrow leg wool pants and a mocha silk sleeveless top with a neckline decorated with 3D florals.

Pale Pink

MSGM Resort 26: designer, Massimo Giorgetti

Credits: MSGM Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a pink cotton lace bodice and matching bloomers under a cotton canvas zip-front jacket with a floral print collar.

Courrèges Resort 26: designer, Nicolas Di Felice

Credits: Courrèges Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a pale pink stretch skirt with a high low hemline and a black polo shirt with dolman sleeves.

Balmain Resort 26: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Credits: Balmain Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a pale pink cropped knit ribbed sweater, a Prince of Wales checked kilt with gold buckle and yellow fur leg warmers.

Peach

Alberta Ferretti Resort 26: designer, Lorenzo Serafini

Credits: Alberta Ferretti Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 29: a peach-colored nylon trench coat over a metallic grey micromesh layer.

Stella McCartney Resort 26

Credits: Stella McCartney Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 12: a peach-colored DB blazer and khaki cargo pants with elasticated ankles.

Ulla Johnson Resort 26

Credits: Ulla Johnson Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 29: a peach-colored jacket with pleated under layer and a turquoise silk skirt.