Resort 2026 key colors: from burgundy and red to peach and pink
Burgundy
Antonio Marras Resort 26
Look 1: a nylon flight jacket in olive and burgundy with stenciled florals and checkerboard waistband was teamed to burgundy pleated front trousers.
Etro Resort 26: designer, Marco De Vincenzo
Look 10: a burgundy brocade zip front jacket was shown with an emerald green semi-sheer tiered dress and oversized western style belt.
Ulla Johnson Resort 26
Look 34: a burgundy suede zip-front jacket with a peach silk blouse and magenta ruffled skirt.
Bright Red
Adam Lippes Resort 26
Look 17: a red sleeveless knit top and light grey wool pants with a pleated half-skirt overlay.
Roberto Cavalli Resort 26: designer, Fausto Puglisi
Look 2: a red wool jacket with pink lapels over a pink tuxedo shirt and bright yellow trousers.
Armarium Resort 26: designer, Giorgia Gabriele
Look 19: a turtleneck duchess satin blouse with dropped shouldered sleeves and a grey leather paneled skirt.
Sky Blue
Etro Resort 26: designer, Marco De Vincenzo
Look 14: a sky blue and orange color-blocked long line cardigan with a woven leather belt was shown over a tiered dress in a floral blue and orange pattern.
Ferrari Resort 26: designer, Rocco Iannone
Look 15: a blue and white striped shirt with a hidden placket and tie was shown with a matching long straight skirt with an elasticated waist and side slits.
Ulla Johnson Resort 26
Look 3: blue narrow leg wool pants and a mocha silk sleeveless top with a neckline decorated with 3D florals.
Pale Pink
MSGM Resort 26: designer, Massimo Giorgetti
Look 1: a pink cotton lace bodice and matching bloomers under a cotton canvas zip-front jacket with a floral print collar.
Courrèges Resort 26: designer, Nicolas Di Felice
Look 7: a pale pink stretch skirt with a high low hemline and a black polo shirt with dolman sleeves.
Balmain Resort 26: designer, Olivier Rousteing
Look 7: a pale pink cropped knit ribbed sweater, a Prince of Wales checked kilt with gold buckle and yellow fur leg warmers.
Peach
Alberta Ferretti Resort 26: designer, Lorenzo Serafini
Look 29: a peach-colored nylon trench coat over a metallic grey micromesh layer.
Stella McCartney Resort 26
Look 12: a peach-colored DB blazer and khaki cargo pants with elasticated ankles.
Ulla Johnson Resort 26
Look 29: a peach-colored jacket with pleated under layer and a turquoise silk skirt.