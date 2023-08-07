Resort 24 print trends: python, checks and stripes: classics with a twist

There are certain prints that pop up every runway season. In particular, animal prints, stripes, checks and plaids can be so varied that designers are free to experiment with them and present fresh looks; plus consumers find such structural patterns reassuring. For the resort season, there were many snake prints, a wide variety of plaids and checks as well as various sorts of stripes.

Snake Eyes

Animal prints are a fashion perennial; perhaps because they can offer a maximal and a minimal look at the same time. For Resort 24 several designers showed snake prints and even more specifically, python prints.

Balmain – designer: Olivier Rousteing

Balmain resort 24 Credits: Balmain resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a heavily print-driven collection for resort, with plenty of western references. Among the stand-outs were several python-printed leather pieces. They were mostly rendered in natural colors.

Balmain resort 24 Credits: Balmain resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

However, look 33 consisted of a blue and brown python-print jacket and an orange and brown python-print pleated skirt.

Balmain resort 24 Credits: Balmain resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 36 included a blue and brown python-print trench coat.

Balmain resort 24 Credits: Balmain resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In contrast, look 40 included a black and white python-print jacket and a black and red shawl with a sweeping black fringe.

Isabel Marant - artistic director Kim Bekker

Isabel Marant resort 24 Credits: Isabel Marant resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Marant was another brand to lean on python-print leather for pre-spring. Among the looks were short shorts, a bomber jacket and thigh-high boots, all rendered in natural shades.

Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino resort 24 Credits: Scervino resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The python print at Scervino was rendered in natural shades, as well as in blue and in green. In some cases it was airbrushed on lace pieces or digitally printed on recycled fabrics.

Ermanno Scervino resort 24 Credits: Scervino resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Check-In Time

Just like animal prints, checkered prints and patterns pop up every season. There is something classic and a bit retro about them. Resort 24 will be no exception, with gingham, plaid and houndstooth all resonating.

Burberry – designer: Daniel Lee

Burberry resort 24/ Credits: Burberry resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

For his second collection for the brand, Lee took a modern take to the Prince of Wales check. He showed a series of styles, including coats, suits and dresses, in a pattern that was traditional at the top and warped at the bottom. In other parts of the collection, there was a liberal use of houndstooth checks and other plaid patterns.

Adeam – designer: Hanako Maeda

Adeam resort 24 Credits: Adeam resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Maeda chose a classic black and white gingham check for a sleeveless top with a peplum and a matching gored mini skirt. Look 20 consisted of a long-sleeved top and pleated front pants in the same black and white gingham check.

Adeam resort 24 Credits: Adeam resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor resort 24 Credits: Tanya Taylor resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The New York-based designer is well known for producing eye-catching prints, and her resort 24 collection was no exception. In addition to a wide variety of florals, was a black and white gingham check, shown on a full-length dress under a black leather belted jacket as well as on a long trench coat teamed with camel-colored canvas.

Tanya Taylor resort 24 Credits: Tanya Taylor resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In a third look Taylor showed a halter-neck top with a large bow in the same gingham check teamed to a long sarong style skirt in a bold blue and black floral print on a white background.

Tanya Taylor resort 24 Credits: Tanya Taylor resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Balmain – designer: Olivier Rousteing

Balmain resort 24 Credits: Balmain resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Black and white gingham pants and a diamond shaped check top with matching gloves was shown under a bold red and white houndstooth jacket.

A Change in Stripes

Rowan Rose – designer: Emma Rowan Rose

Rowan Rose resort 24 Credits: Courtesy, Rowan Rose resort 24

The French designer showed a button-through shirt in a bold variegated stripe in shades of emerald green, red and mint. An above-the-knee skirt was in a matching stripe but cut on the bias and draped at the waist and a longer version with a side split.

Rowan Rose resort 24 Credits: Courtesy, Rowan Rose resort 24

Carolina Herrera – designer: Wes Gordon

Carolina Herrera resort 24 Credits: Carolina Herrera resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Wes Gordon’s resort 24 show took full advantage of its Rio setting with a series of looks in bright colors and bold prints. For looks 16 and 18, he rendered a cropped knit cardigan, shorts and a tank style dress in wide stripes of red, orange, yellow, pink, fuchsia and purple. He contrasted with black and white polka dot accessories.

Carolina Herrera resort 24 Credits: Carolina Herrera resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano resort 24 Credits: Courtesy, Christian Siriano resort 24

For his first resort 24 look, the New York designer showed a black and white striped wide-leg trouser suit with a double-breasted blazer that matched fabric used in his furniture collection.

Christian Siriano resort 24 Credits: Courtesy, Christian Siriano resort 24

For his second look he used the same material for a dramatic ball gown.

Christian Siriano resort 24 Credits: Courtesy, Christian Siriano resort 24

Look 8 consisted of a top, pants and a dress in a dramatic black and white variegated stripe.