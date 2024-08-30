Resort 25 Key print and pattern trends

According to print manufacturer Vogzy, beyond their aesthetic appeal, wearing prints and patterns can have a profound psychological impact, shaping our mood and influencing our style choices in subtle yet significant ways. Studies have shown that wearing vibrant and colorful prints can elevate mood and boost confidence, while more subdued prints may have a calming effect.

The Resort 25 collections were filled with a wide variety of trends and the same could be said for the prints and patterns on offer. As previously stated here, animal prints such as leopard and snake led the way but there were a myriad of other options.

Shirting Stripes

In keeping with next year’s strong preppy trend, a variety of stripes were on offer. First, repurposed menswear shirting stripes were used for feminine silhouettes for a Pre-Spring look.

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang Resort 25/ Look 1

Look 1: a pink and white striped shirt and matching tie with a pink pleated skirt.

Rosie Assoulin

Rosie Assoulin Resort 25/ Look 11

Look 11: a strapless dress with an additional layer in blue and white striped cotton.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Philosophy Resort 25/ Look 17

Look 17: a cotton button through dress in blue and white stripes with a matching bra top and shorts.

3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 25/ Look 6

Look 6: a long cotton shirt in blue and white variegated stripes over a matching gored skirt with a white border.

Broad stripes

A perennial Cruise favorite, designers showed tee shirts and dresses in broad stripes.

Chanel

Chanel Resort 25/ Look 36

Look 36: a mini dress in a nubby knit and crochet with broad stripes in green, pale blue and orange with white tipping.

Coperni

Coperni Resort 25/ Look 3

Look 3: a halter neck dress in a jersey knit with extra-wide navy and green stripes.

3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 25/ Look 27

Look 27: a mock turtle neck knit top and matching skirt with stitched pleats in broad peach, beige, cream and white stripes.

Rochas: designer, Alessandro Vigilante

Rochas Resort 25/ Look 29

Look 29: a sleeveless u necked knit dress in coral and white variegated stripes and a wide suede belt.

Gradient and Ombré Color

In recent seasons designers have used gradient and ombréd colors on garments to create dramatic effects.

PH5: designers, Wei Lin and Zoe Champion

PH5 Resort 25/ Look 22

Look 22: a sleeveless vee-neck shift dress in ombré pink, white and fuchsia.

Stella McCartney

McCartney Resort 25/ Look 2

Look 2: a short dress with flutter sleeves and a scarf neck was rendered in ombréd shades of green and a faded placed horse print.

Dior, designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Dior Resort 25/ Look 20

Look 20: a shirt and open tunic in a faint feathery print had an ombré blue to white border.

Zimmermann

Zimmermann Resort 25/ Look 19

Look 19: a short sleeved mini dress with scalloped edges had an ombré floral print in blues, greens and white.

In Black and White

In a mostly colorful season, looks rendered in stark black and white had an elegant appeal.

Dior, designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Dior Resort 25/ Look 12

Look 12: a coat in a black and white print of archive Dior photos was shown over a matching dress.

Elie Saab

Elie Saab Resort 25/ Look 9

Look 9: a sundress and shirt in a black and white botanical print with a pale blue shadow.

Lela Rose

Lela Rose Resort 25/ Look 3

Look 3: a cape necked blouse with a black scroll print on a white background over a black dress with a floral and scroll print in white.

Erdem

Erdem Resort 25/ Look 14

Look 14: A white coat with rounded shoulders had a black sketched botanical print.

Splashy Florals

Big bold floral prints gave consumers the option of wearing items for a winter vacation and wearing again in the high summer season.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Resort 25/ Look 23

Look 23: a blue floral on an orange background for long sleeved cotton dresses.

Jamilo Russo

Russo Resort 25/ Look 2

Look 2: an oversized blue and orange floral on a white background for a fit and flare dress with a satin finish.

Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka Resort 25/ Look 13

Look 13: a maxi dress with a fishtail had a pink floral and green leaf print on a white background.

La Double J

Double J Resort 25/ Look 4

Look 4: a matching blouse and mid-length skirt with a large pink floral on a brown background.

Ditsy Flat Florals

Designers took a modern approach to the perennial ditsy print offering interesting color combinations and fresh arrangements.

Anna Sui

Anna Sui Resort 25/ Look 2

Look 2: a dress that laces-up in the front had a blue, white and lilac ditsy flat bud print under a coat with a scroll print.

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci Resort 25/ Look 83

Look 83: a jacket and pants in a flat yellow and white chamomile print on a dark background with a chiffon scarf in a matching print.

Versace

Versace Resort 25/ Look 21

Look 21: a jacket, top and shorts, and a blouse, bra top and pants: all in a flat floral print with strawberries and ladybugs in red on a white background.

Rochas: designer, Alessandro Vigilante

Rochas Resort 25/ Look 7

Look 7: a satin cropped bell-sleeved top, mid-length skirt and pumps, all in the same pink rosebud print on a paler pink background.

Arts & Crafts

Designers showed prints reminiscent of the nineteenth century British ‘Arts & Crafts’ movement which was led by William Morris.

Giambattista Valli

Valli Resort 25/ Look 5

Look 5: a dress with a deep vee neckline and a tiered skirt had a green trellis and bud print on a cream background.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Resort 25/ Look 30

Look 30: a dress with a pussy bow and a pleated skirt had an orange and white scroll print on a blue background.

Anna Sui

Anna Sui Resort 25/ Look 19

Look 19: a woodblock print of purple buds on a dark background, for a dress with a contrast bodice print, matching arm warmers and necktie.

La Double J

Double J Resort 25/ Look 23

Look 23: a long-sleeved mid-length navy dress with a scrolling floral print over cream-colored wide length pants.