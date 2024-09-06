Resort 25 Trends: ‘CorpCore’ inspired by HBO’s ‘Industry.’

The power of TV shows to influence the fashion markets is at an all-time high. Now in its third season, HBO’s ‘Industry’ is impacting return-to-the-office-wear a.k.a. ‘corpcore,’ in a similar fashion to the way that ‘Succession’ led to the flourishing of the trend named ‘quiet luxury’ or ‘stealth wealth.’

'Industry' Season Three Credits: Industry: Credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO/Courtesy WB Discovery

The Resort 25 collections displayed many ‘corpcore’ variations; here are ten of the best.

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry Resort 25 Credits: Burberry Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 10: a d.b. belted trench coat with a storm shield and epaulets, overlong pants in the signature Burberry plaid and a red leather tote bag.

Dawei

Dawei Resort 25 Credits: Dawei Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a textured grey linen suit with an oversized jacket, wide leg pants and a matching vest. Black slip-on flats finished the look.

Daniel Del Core

Del Core Resort 25 Credits: Del Core Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 6: a cream-colored wool d.b. jacket with shoulder pads and a matching midi skirt, a sheer nude turtle-neck and silver pumps.

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem Resort 25 Credits: Erdem Resort 25 /©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a brown and cream plaid overcoat with an embroidered flower over a white shirt, black pants and a black tie.

Eudon Choi

Eudon Choi Resort 25 Credits: Eudon Choi Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 17: a textured grey s.b. blazer and matching cargo pocket shorts with a beige knit top. Accessories included black suede boots and a silver link necklace.

Helmut Lang: designer, Peter Do

Helmut Lang Resort 25 Credits: Helmut Lang Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 18: a grey wool gabardine s.b. blazer with a matching slender maxi skirt, a logo belt and pointed toed boots.

Lafayette 148: designer, Emily Smith

Lafayette 148 Resort 25 Credits: Lafayette 148 Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 10: a grey and white nail-head tweed overcoat with wide lapels over a tweed jacket and pants and square-toed flats.

Nehera: designer, Ladislav Zdút

Nehera Resort 25 Credits: Nehera Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 22: a brown loose-fit knit sweater and full-legged pants under a long beige duster.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Phillip Lim Resort 25 Credits: Phillip Lim Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 25: a beige jacket with a single button and shoulder flaps with matching pleated front pants. Accessories included square sunglasses, silver jazz shoes and a net shopping bag.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Resort 25 Credits: Victoria Beckham Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 28: a lightweight wool suit in a brown and cream banker’s stripe, brown pressed leather belt bag and caged toe sandals in peach.