Resort 25 Trends: ‘CorpCore’ inspired by HBO’s ‘Industry.’
The power of TV shows to influence the fashion markets is at an all-time high. Now in its third season, HBO’s ‘Industry’ is impacting return-to-the-office-wear a.k.a. ‘corpcore,’ in a similar fashion to the way that ‘Succession’ led to the flourishing of the trend named ‘quiet luxury’ or ‘stealth wealth.’
The Resort 25 collections displayed many ‘corpcore’ variations; here are ten of the best.
Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee
Look 10: a d.b. belted trench coat with a storm shield and epaulets, overlong pants in the signature Burberry plaid and a red leather tote bag.
Dawei
Look 1: a textured grey linen suit with an oversized jacket, wide leg pants and a matching vest. Black slip-on flats finished the look.
Daniel Del Core
Look 6: a cream-colored wool d.b. jacket with shoulder pads and a matching midi skirt, a sheer nude turtle-neck and silver pumps.
Erdem Moralioglu
Look 1: a brown and cream plaid overcoat with an embroidered flower over a white shirt, black pants and a black tie.
Eudon Choi
Look 17: a textured grey s.b. blazer and matching cargo pocket shorts with a beige knit top. Accessories included black suede boots and a silver link necklace.
Helmut Lang: designer, Peter Do
Look 18: a grey wool gabardine s.b. blazer with a matching slender maxi skirt, a logo belt and pointed toed boots.
Lafayette 148: designer, Emily Smith
Look 10: a grey and white nail-head tweed overcoat with wide lapels over a tweed jacket and pants and square-toed flats.
Nehera: designer, Ladislav Zdút
Look 22: a brown loose-fit knit sweater and full-legged pants under a long beige duster.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Look 25: a beige jacket with a single button and shoulder flaps with matching pleated front pants. Accessories included square sunglasses, silver jazz shoes and a net shopping bag.
Victoria Beckham
Look 28: a lightweight wool suit in a brown and cream banker’s stripe, brown pressed leather belt bag and caged toe sandals in peach.