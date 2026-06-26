Resort 27 Color trend: shades of burgundy and wine are in the mix

The evolution of the deepest shades of red wine and burgundy can be traced through the past few seasons, from Resort 26, SS26, Pre-Fall and FW 26, remaining a stalwart for Resort 27. Designers are mostly using these hues in combination with other colors, as an alternative to black. Or almost as if it were a new neutral. These rich, versatile tones work seamlessly across a range of materials, from cotton and chiffon to jersey and wool. Here are ten looks from the Resort 27 Collections.

Tanya Taylor Resort 27

Tanya Taylor Resort PO S27 021 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A chocolate brown suede shirt-jacket with silver ball closures and a pleated skirt with an abstract floral print of light pink, olive green, cream, and a deep burgundy border along the accordion pleats. Styled with zebra print ankle straps.

Anna Sui Resort 27

Anna Sui Resort PO S27 015 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A semi-sheer, burgundy, polka dot tie-neck blouse, paired with a patterned maxi skirt and styled with a lavender open-knit crochet fringe shawl.

Stine Goya Resort 27

Stine Goya Resort PO S27 003 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A wine-colored utility shirt jacket with flap patch pockets, and a zippered compartment, over a midi skirt in a patchwork of jewel-toned shades of fuchsia, bright green and cobalt blue. Styled with black patent slingbacks

Monse Resort 27 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia

Monse Resort PO S27 003 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A burgundy ribbed knit asymmetrical quarter-zip pullover sweater layered over a bright orange high-neck underlayer with a mid-length leather pencil skirt featuring a dip-dyed ombre effect that transitions from deep charcoal black to a warm tan tone, styled with silver shoes.

Alémais Resort 27 by Lesleigh Jermanus

Alemais Resort PO S27 039 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cropped tee in burgundy with wavy ivory piping and a piped chest patch pocket, paired with a velvet below-the-knee skirt featuring colorful graphic patches and a heavily ruffled black tulle hemline. Styled with a blue and brown macrame bucket bag.

Lafayette 148 Resort 27 by Emily Smith

Lafayette 148 Resort PO S27 002 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A form-fitting, sleeveless turtleneck top in chocolate brown and a high-waisted red wine-colored handkerchief hem midi skirt with botanical and paisley border prints. Styled with long black boots.

Tory Burch Resort 27

Tory Burch Resort PO S27 016 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sheer burgundy, purple and brown plaid chiffon dress with hand-twisted rosettes clustered on the shoulder straps and on one hip where the material is gathered to create an asymmetric hem.

Chanel Resort 27 by Matthieu Blazy

Chanel Resort PO S27 043 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A deep burgundy silk short-sleeved polo shirt with a white, black, and light blue chevron stripe pattern and a CC logo with an asymmetric, fluid midi skirt in a tan, light blue, navy, and burgundy striped motif that mimics the drape of a silk scarf.

Tibi Resort 27 by Amy Smilovic

Tibi Resort PO S27 017 by Amy Smilovic Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A high-necked burgundy zip-front jacket layered over a plaid shirt and a neon green knit top with a structured, mid-length A-line skirt in an olive-khaki tone, featuring box pleats and a thick brown double bucked belt.

Victoria Beckham Resort 27

Victoria Beckham Resort PO S27 018 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A relaxed-fit, high-collared Harrington jacket in a rich caramel-brown tone with a burgundy knit pencil skirt