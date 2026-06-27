Resort 27 Trends: The evolution of ‘jeans and a nice top.’

Retailers merchandising denim from the Resort 27 collections may find inspiration from the early 2000s, when premium denim labels such as 7 For All Mankind, Citizens of Humanity and True Religion transformed jeans into a fashion investment. The formula was simple but highly effective: pair designer denim with an elevated top to create an effortless day-to-evening look. For retailers, the trend drove strong add-on sales as shoppers completed outfits with jewelry, handbags and accessories during the department store boom years.

For Resort 27, the appeal of ‘jeans and a nice top’ remains as relevant as ever, although the proportions have evolved. Denim silhouettes continue to shift toward straighter, longer legs, often with a relaxed, puddled finish, while cropped and wider shapes still maintain a presence. The following ten looks from the latest Resort 27 collections illustrate how designers are updating this enduring styling formula for a new season.

Khaite Resort 27 By Catherine Holstein

Khaite Resort PO S27 019 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A heart-print silk chiffon top with voluminous statement long sleeves, a deep V-neckline, and delicate cascading ruffles at the hem with retro-inspired mid-wash blue denim flared jeans with utilitarian patch pockets on the front.

DSquared2 Resort 27 by Dean & Dan Caten

DSquared2 Resort PO S27 021 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A chocolate-brown halter camisole top with a plunging V-neckline. Low-rise washed indigo denim jeans with whisker washing across the lap and a classic bootcut hem.

Hellessy Resort 27 by Sylvie Millstein

Hellessy Resort PO S27 012 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black button-front cardigan designed with a structured, integrated overlay that creates a sophisticated cape-sleeve silhouette with high-rise, bell-bottom jeans featuring mismatched side stripes of blue and ivory and grosgrain ribbon stripes.

Nili Lotan Resort 27

Nili Lotan Resort PO S27 001 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A structural black cropped tailcoat jacket over a white button-down shirt with a black pussy bow tie and a pair of relaxed-fit, mid-to-high rise straight-leg blue jeans featuring vintage-inspired thigh fading.

Diesel Resort 27 by Glen Martens

Diesel Resort PO S27 029 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A draped black top with a cerulean blue polo collar and piping and mid-weight low-rise straight-leg jeans in a vintage washed black denim.

MM6 Resort 27

MM6 Resort PO S27 029 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A tailored, single-breasted brown vest featuring an asymmetrical design with ribbed detailing on one side and mid-rise, straight-leg jeans engineered with contrasting two-tone blue denim side panels to create a spliced, architectural silhouette.

R13 Resort 27 by Chris Leba

R13 Resort PO S27 030 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized horizontal striped tee featuring dropped shoulders with high-rise flared jeans in a medium vintage wash with subtle whiskering at the hips.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 27 by By Fausto Puglisi

Roberto Cavalli Resort PO S27 002 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A light blue, long-sleeve, semi-sheer button-up blouse with a subtle crocodile-embossed finish and light-wash denim flare jeans featuring matching crocodile-texture laser embossing and a mid-to-low rise fit.

Yigal Azrouel Resort 27

Yigal Azrouel Resort PO S27 027 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A draped wrap blouse with a plunge V-neckline in a lightweight, flowing ecru fabric and structured, medium-wash high-rise barrel leg jeans that feature a signature curved leg tapering slightly at the ankle.

6397 Resort 27 By Lizzie Owens

6397 Resort PO S27 007 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A slim-fit, long-sleeve crewneck top featuring an all-over classic leopard print. Relaxed, mid-to-low rise wide-leg denim in a medium blue wash highlighted by a dusty green/yellow sand-tinted overlay.