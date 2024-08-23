Resort SS25 Women’s Trend: ‘Very demure, very mindful’

Seemingly out of nowhere, the ‘demure’ trend has swept across social media platforms and sparked a cultural conversation. Its viral spread started with the beauty influencer, Jools Lebron, who posted on August 5, 2024, about doing makeup for the workplace in a “demure and modest and respectful” manner. She is also fond of using the words, “cutesy” and “classy.” Lebron (who is a trans-gender female) told ‘CBS Mornings’.

"Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world." It’s a tongue-in-cheek aesthetic enjoying its moment in the sun. So as we wrap up the 2025 Resort season, here are 10 looks that are “very demure, very mindful, very classy, very cutesy.”

Adeum: designer, Hanako Maeda

Adeam SS25 Credits: Adeam SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 3: a pale pink mock turtle-neck wool sweater and tulle skirt with beige patent platform Mary-Janes.

Armarium: designer, Giorgia Gabriele

Armarium Resort 25 Credits: Armarium Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 5:a beige brushed cotton zip-up jacket and skinny white pants. Red slingbacks with elongated square toes completed the look.

Zuhar Murad

Murad SS25 Credits: Murad SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 3: a sage green patterned satin blouse with a scarf collar and matching wide leg pants and the same in white on the left.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Rojas Resort SS25 Credits: Rojas Resort SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 12: a long satin dress with a scarf neck and full sleeves in ‘Yves Klein’ blue. Silver earrings and blue satin pumps finished the look.

Ferrari: designer, Rocco Iannone

Ferrari Resort 25 Credits: Ferrari Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 38: an ankle length dress with a sarong tie front in beige and a sketched horse print in blue. Accessories included silver jewelry, mirrored sunglasses, a tiny olive green handbag and silver sandals.

Bibhu Mohapatra

Mohapatra Resort 25 Credits: Mohapatra Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a print dress in shades of grey under a matching collarless coat was shown with black leather gloves, black hose and orange sandals.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Resort 25 Credits: Victoria Beckham Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 9: a dress with a deep vee neck knit top in aubergine and a wrap skirt with a slit in mint green. A structured handbag in aubergine-colored pressed leather and caged front pale blue sandals finished the look.

Luisa Beccaria

Luisa Beccaria Resort 25 Credits: Beccaria Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 14: a long tea dress with intricate embroidery and pale pink double strapped patent platform shoes.

Givenchy: designer, Susanna Venegas

Credits: Givenchy Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a short coat with a large bow at the neck and a diamond pattern, accessorized by leopard print Mary Janes.

Elie Saab

Elie Saab Resort 25 Credits: Elie Saab Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 13: a white knit jumpsuit with a black dot print, four pockets and large buttons was shown with a handbag in white leather and the same knit fabric.