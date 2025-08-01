Resort SS26 prints & patterns: 3-D florals, plaids and stripes
For the Resort 2026 season, designers played it safe with print and pattern, mostly confirming the trends of the past few seasons. That included plaid, stripes, florals and animal prints. One point of interest though is how prints have become trans-seasonal, especially for Resort collections, that can sit on the floor from November through March.
Turn up the Volume
Artificial flowers are bold embellishments that add volume and a sculptural element to clothes. In fact, adding blooms to garments to create a 3D affect has been popular for several seasons. You can even trace it back to circa 2009 and a Dolce & Gabbana collection. It can turn a look into wearable art.
Erdem Moralioglu
Look 20: pink and red florals on a sleeveless satin top and matching pencil skirt.
Giambattista Valli
Look 43: pink and white pansies on a sheer bustier maxi dress.
Reem Acra
Look 9: a jacket and matching straight ankle length skirt embellished with orange and blue blooms.
On the Border
Several designers chose to ‘frame’ garments using border prints along the hemline which can elongate the silhouette, adding interest without overwhelming it.
Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo
Look 9: a gathered skirt with a cream background and a scroll print border was shown with a matching puff sleeved top.
Double J: designer, J.J. Martin
Look 4: a royal blue border on a jade green sheath gown with scroll prints and a matching cape.
Roberto Cavalli: designer, Fausto Puglisi
Look 13: a backless gown in a pink and yellow ombre with a floral border.
Mad for Plaid
Season after season, be it spring/summer or fall/winter, designers love using plaid fabric. It has deep historical roots, both traditional and subversive. It also lends itself to proportion play.
Ferragamo: designer, Maximilian Davis
Look 18: a lightweight cotton maxi length sheath dress in green and white plaid with a high neckline gathered with a gold ring.
Rosie Assouline
Look 27: a red plaid satin sheath anchored by a red bra top had a matching red plaid train.
Tory Burch
Look 15: a blue plaid sheath dress with a wrapped waist and matching shawl.
Refined Lines
It would be almost impossible to name a season where designers weren’t heavily invested in stripes. This season however, they were elevated, offering a more sophisticated look than of late.
Zimmermann
Look 1: a button-through linen dress in variegated stripes of many colors including blue, yellow and pink.
Gucci
Look 11: a below-the-knee length slim line dress with long balloon shaped sleeves and a pussy bow. The print was a black and red diagonal ribbon stripe on a green background.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Look 3: a round neck fit and flare dress with balloon sleeves and looped belt had a variegated stripe of beige and orange on cream.
Fresh Paint
Several designers looked to the art world for inspiration. For Olivier Rousteing at Balmain, it was the Impressionism of Claude Monet. For Tanya Taylor it was the contemporary, Brooklyn-based painter Grace Weaver.
Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing
Look 20: a silk coat with a print of green brushstrokes and pink daubs of paint was shown with a wide belt with an oversized gold buckle.
Stine Goya
Look 3: a satin dress with brushstrokes on a brown background and painted flowers on a pink background.
Tanya Taylor
Look 1: a khaki cotton canvas coat dress with adjustable sleeves had a painted, placed floral print.
Zebra Crossing
Last year’s Mob Wife aesthetic promoted leopard prints. For the early months of 2026 expect to see the emergence of zebra prints for coats and other garments.
Blumarine: designer, David Koma
Look 1: a semi-sheer zebra print top with orange embroidery and a matching mid-length skirt.
Ferragamo: designer, Maximilian Davis
Look 8: a sixties style coat in a zebra-print with black fur sleeves.
Khaite : designer, Cate Holstein
Look 7: a zebra-print knee-length coat in ‘pony,’ was shown over a sheer floral maxi dress.
Sheer Femininity
Sheer fabric for dresses, skirts and blouses continues to hold appeal. For Resort 26 newness comes in the form of all-over floral prints for extra feminine allure.
Double J: designer, J.J. Martin
Look 12: a chiffon maxi dress with a plunging neckline had a purple and green scroll print.
Valentino: designer, Alessandro Michele
Look 35: an off-the-shoulder chiffon dress with an all-over floral print in lilac and yellow.
Khaite : designer, Cate Holstein
Look 51: a dress with wide straps, a drop-waist and pleated skirt.