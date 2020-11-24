Respect Your Universe equips Canadian skateboard team for Olympics

The sportswear company Respect Your Universe (RYU) has signed a three-year cooperation agreement with 'Canada Skateboard' for high-performance sportswear.

RYU has committed to providing Canada Skateboard's competitive athletes - including those representing Canada at the Olympics - with scientifically designed urban sportswear for competitive sports, the brand announced on Thursday.

“This partnership with Canada Skateboard is a great honour for us. For an athletics brand, there is no more exciting and significant team in the world - and we are a part of it. Our brand gives due recognition and support to the toughness, commitment and discipline these athletes have demonstrated in international competition,” said Cesare Fazari, CEO of RYU Apparel.

Skateboarding is an Olympic discipline for the first time at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which will be held in 2021. Skaters will compete in the 'Park' and 'Street' areas and RYU will support the Canadian participants to find the right clothing.

"As the national umbrella organization that accompanies Canadian skateboarders on their way to their first Olympic Games, it was of the utmost importance for us to bring on board a local brand company that shares our vision and beliefs," said Stoddard, president of Canada Skateboard. "RYU is the ideal partner for us with their commitment to quality clothing and sustainability. We look forward to developing a high quality, Canadian-made sportswear that we can proudly present on the world stage.”

SheCanSk8

In addition to its support in Tokyo, RYU is also involved in the nationwide initiative 'SheCanSk8', which promotes skateboarding to girls and women. The initiative will bring national talent to the curtain, provide a network for the exchange of experiences and ideas, and promote the skateboarding culture that appeals to Canadian girls and women, the communication said.

Photo credit: Christian v.R. / pixelio.de

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.de. Translation and editing: Andrea Byrne.