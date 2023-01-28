Retailer Men’s Wearhouse partners with Michael Strahan to launch personalized suiting program

Men's Wearhouse, one of the leading retailers of men's clothing and accessories in the US, has teamed up with Michael Strahan to launch a new custom-suiting program.

The two companies have been working together since 2020 and have now developed a program that offers customers a personalized shopping experience.

The program will be available at all Men's Wearhouse locations across the country and will feature a wide range of fabrics, styles, and options to choose from as customers have the opportunity to create custom-made suits that are tailored to their individual measurements and style preferences.

Personal stylists serve as advisors for both traditional and modern styles, and support fittings and purchase decisions. By using a custom builder app, customers can individually change or add any detail to their suit.

With the personalization feature, customers can receive suits in all shapes and sizes for an accessible price. Thereby, the new program aims to include everyone. “Now we're creating first-class and inclusive experiences for all customers, of all body types, to seamlessly create their own made-to-measure suit,“ said the former NFL player Michael Strahan.

John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands, commented, "We've seen tremendous success with the Michael Strahan collection for Men's Wearhouse, so combining his style with our tailoring expertise felt like a natural next step in providing a personalized and accessible option for customers who want to look and feel their best."