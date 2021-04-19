Revolve adds 'sustainable shop' feature to e-commerce platform

Influencer favorite Revolve has announced new sustainability initiatives through partnerships and more eco-friendly offerings on its e-commerce platform.

According to the US fashion e-tailer, it has launched its first fully sustainable owned brand division Tularosa Green, offering apparel made with 100 percent organic cotton and produced with natural chemical-free dyes while using 40 percent less water consumption during the manufacturing process.

In addition, the Los Angeles-based company has added a ‘sustainable shop’ feature on its website that highlights eco-friendly brands, allowing customers to discover over 800 different clothes with a labeling feature that states the type of garment, such as recycled, plant-based, organic, upcycled, vintage, and low impact.

The company’s latest sustainability initiative, Revolve for the World, has partnered with One Tree Planted, an environmental organization focused on planting trees and restoring damaged ecosystems through reforestation worldwide.

The company, widely known on Instagram for its marketing events and jet-setting PR trips with various influencers, also stated it plans to offset carbon emissions for all marketing events in the future.

“We’ve revolved around the world and felt that it was the perfect time to introduce an ongoing initiative that really provides our customers with another layer of inspiration through action,” stated Raissa Gerona, Revolve chief brand officer, in a release.

“We want to make sure that when we do trips and events moving forward that we are significantly more thoughtful about our impact while continuing to raise the bar in our marketing playbook.”