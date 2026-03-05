Revolve expands portfolio with launch of ‘first eponymous fashion house’

Revolve Group has unveiled its first eponymous fashion house, Revolve Los Angeles. Through the label, set to debut March 9, the US company said it is significantly expanding its existing portfolio of in-house brands and capabilities.

With Bella Hadid as the face of the first campaign, Revolve Los Angeles intends to serve the “modern woman” that “knows who they are and dresses accordingly”, a press release said. The brand’s collections are to reflect over 20 years of research by Revolve into how women dress, resulting in a line that looks to honour strength, “implemented with couture-level craftsmanship and modern wearability”.

The debut collection, which will exclusively be available via Revolve and Fwrd, offers a selection of hand-embroidered eveningwear and “elevated” essentials, such as semi-transparent luxury jerseys, bias-cut satin gowns and materials like Italian knit meshes.

In a statement, Michael Mente, co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group, said: “Revolve Los Angeles is rooted in where we started and who our customer has become. It reflects our deep understanding of occasion dressing, fills a genuine gap in the market, and aligns with our expansion into physical retail, allowing customers to engage with the brand in real life and in a more permanent, meaningful way.”

The brand’s launch comes on the back of Revolve’s latest partnership with Sofia Richie Grainge, who last year debuted her first fashion label, ‘SRG’, through the retailer’s platform. The company has also begun venturing into physical retail, opening its first permanent store in Los Angeles earlier this year. It is therefore apt that Revolve’s new brand is rooted in the city’s culture, informing what it says is a “refined vision of ready-to-wear and couture”.