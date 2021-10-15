Revolve releases sustainable denim line with Lovers and Friends

Fashion e-tailer Revolve has unveiled its new sustainable denim collection as part of its own brand Lovers and Friends, in partnership with recycled cotton producer, Recover.

The line will feature 14 different styles of jeans, each designed with a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fibre created using post-consumer denim. According to Recover, this material innovation replaces the need for cotton cultivation, which in return reduces waste water, limits the use of dyes and decreases textile landfill waste.

“Revolve has a responsibility to contribute positively to the longevity of our industry and ecosystem, and for us, this process begins at home,” said Revolve’s co-CEO and co-founder, Michael Mente, in a statement. “We have worked with thousands of brands and suppliers, and Recover is unparalleled in its expertise and long-term focus.

“We are proud to partner with this multigeneration, family-owned business to deliver the strongest messaging and product to our consumers with one of our most recognisable brands, Lovers and Friends.”

Image: Revolve, Lovers and Friends

Pieces in the collection are additionally complete with a QR code located on their tags. Once scanned, buyers receive more information on the environmental savings that the product provides, comparing the likes of water usage to day-to-day activities, such as taking a shower. The informative strategy enables a more transparent and accessible look at the environmental impact of the consumer’s purchase.

“It is great to launch this sustainable collection today with such an iconic American brand and denim product,” explained Alfredo Ferre, Recover’s CEO. “By incorporating Recover’s lowest-impact, highest-quality recycled fibre into the Lovers and Friends denim line we have created a strong collaboration that is helping to bring sustainable fashion closer to the consumer.

“Recover aims to scale its recycled cotton fibre production to help more brands meet their sustainability goals and achieve circular fashion for all.”

Recover has previously supplied its sustainable material alternative to the likes of Wranger, H&M Group, The North Face and G-Star. The organisation recently partnered with fast-fashion retailer Primark on a sustainable leisurewear collection, bringing its cotton fibre innovation into a more affordable price margin for wider reach.