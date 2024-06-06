Riccardo Tisci to be first guest editor and creative director of Boy.Brother.Friend

Riccardo Tisci, the former creative director of Givenchy and Burberry, will be the first guest editor and creative director of Boy.Brother.Friend, a publication exploring African and African diaspora identities through art, fashion, and theory. The forthcoming Issue 8, themed "Faith," will examine contemporary belief systems, including trust, community, and future possibilities.

Tisci, a Central Saint Martins graduate, along with with founder and editor KK Obi, will direct a 40+ page fashion cover story featuring Michaela Coel and curate content with various creatives and cultural influencers. A teaser cover image by Inez and Vinoodh announced Tisci’s involvement.

Tisci said in a statement: "This editorship is very personal and special. It enables me to use my platform to highlight the enormous wealth of African and African diaspora talent and cultural pioneers working today." KK Obi added, "I am thrilled and honoured to have Riccardo on board for our next issue. His trailblazing work has profoundly impacted the global cultural landscape."

Boy.Brother.Friend Issue 8 will be released in summer 2024, offering a rich exploration of faith and creativity.

About Boy.Brother.Friend

Founded by KK Obi in 2020, Boy.Brother.Friend is a bi-annual publication and digital platform examining diaspora and male identities, championing new talents and exploring cultural flows through contemporary art, fashion, and theory.