Richard Quinn collaborates with Liberty London

British designer Richard Quinn is collaborating with Liberty London on an exclusive and limited-edition accessories collection, which will showcase Quinn’s love of pattern, colour and form.

Launching in-store and online today, July 9, the accessories collection spans across thirty styles, including totes, purses, card holders, key rings and scarves, which are all patterned in Quinn’s signature style with bold blooms in vivid, acidic tones.

The designer, who has previously collaborated with Liberty London, after he used a Liberty print for his graduate show, was given access to Liberty’s extensive archive, which consists of 45,000 prints. He chose to distort floral prints from the Sixties, Seventies and the Nineties to create the range of vibrant coated canvas accessories.

As well as using Liberty florals, Quinn has also reintroduced the Liberty logo in his own handwriting, which has been printed and embroidered on the front of his accessories collection. Quinn also “hacked” Liberty London’s signature Iphis tote to create metallic art-piece bags to accessorise each look, said the retailer in a statement.

Amelia Hornblow, Liberty London’s director of product said: ‘We, at Liberty, have always prided ourselves on discovering and fostering new talent, as our Founder Arthur Lasenby Liberty sourced artists and craftsmen from around the world.

“We are thrilled to be working with Richard Quinn, a great talent, whose collection and designs feature colour and print that embody the Liberty Spirit.”

Prices for the Liberty London x Richard Quinn collection range from 70 pounds for a silk twill scarf to 695 pounds for Liberty’s signature Marlborough tote.

In addition to designing the collection, Quinn has also styled an “insta-ready campaign” to promote the collaboration, featuring models in contorted positions dressed in Quinn’s signature floral patterned bodysuits.

Images: courtesy of Liberty London